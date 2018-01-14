“I Will Still Vote For Buhari Even If He Kills My Father” – Tivi Man Vows

As Posted By Reno Omkri This is the reason why President Buhari will never do anything concrete to stop the slaughter of Benue people by his radical Islamic Fulani herdsmen kinsmen. There are people who love being in slavery more than they love their own flesh and blood. https://www.facebook.com/hembe.paul “…This would be my last post […]

The post “I Will Still Vote For Buhari Even If He Kills My Father” – Tivi Man Vows appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

