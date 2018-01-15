I won’t impose candidates on APC— Amaechi

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—The Minister of Transportation and the leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South-South region, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said he will not impose candidates on the party in the forthcoming elections.

Amaechi, who is the former governor of Rivers State, noted that persons that will run for any of the positions in the elections must go through party primaries.

Amaechi spoke yesterday at the secretariat of a socio-cultural organisation, Ikwerre Youth Movement, IYM, at Isioko community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state, during a reception organised for him as the body’s Grand Patron.

Meanwhile, IYM President, Azubuike Wanjoku, has sued for unity among Ikwerre people, noting that killings would only hamper development in the state.

Wanjoku added that Amaechi, during his tenure, spread medical and educational benevolence to Ikwerre, noting that his roots are deep in Ikwerre nation.

The post I won’t impose candidates on APC— Amaechi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

