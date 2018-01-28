Ibadan abbatoir ready, as Oyo considers credit facilities for butchers

Oyo State government is partnering with some banks to provide meat vans as well as credit facilities to butchers in the state.

Executive Secretary, Oyo State Bureau of Investment Promotion, Yinka Fatai who disclosed this after a tour of the Central abattoir at Amosun Village, in Akinyele Local Government Area said the state government had two years ago provided N50 million for interest-free loans to butchers association out of which 1,000 butchers benefited.

He disclosed that the Bureau is “presently working on insurance scheme for the butchers to access compensation whenever their animals were lost to diseases.

Fatoki however emphasized that the Governor Ajimobi-led administration in the state would not relent in its effort at promoting business-friendly environment and quality services to the people.

He hinted that the international standard Ibadan Central Abattoir is now ready and to be commissioned soon for use by butchers.

According to the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Bureau of Investment Promotion, the Ibadan Central Abattoir “is the most ultra-modern in Nigeria,” and that the investment in the facility has enormous benefits to the butchers, people and government.

Fatoki maintained that already, butchers should be enlightened on the benefits of the modern abbatoir rather than the use of force to relocate them as done in some states.

“The visit was enlightening as all parties attested to the fact that a central abattoir with mechanised slaughtering slab was the best and hygienic. This project should be seen by all stakeholders as ours. C & E Limited’s involvement is to fund the project and it is time bound. The governor has directed the deployment of five buses to ply the facility from five designated routes across the metropolis,” he said.

Managing Director, C&E Limited, Oladayo Oladipo while speaking during the tour of new abbatior, said best services awaits the butchers and that they should be ready to cooperate with the government to relocate to the facility.

The C&E boss pointed out that the demands of the butchers during their visit to the facility has been met. and that the butchers should move into the facility on time

“We have provided two surface and two underground tanks that can produce 600,000 litres of water on daily basis, with four other tanks as alternative. Our cow holding pen can house 5,000 cows at a time. We have a mechanised slaughter slab and two conventional slaughter slab. The conventional slabs each can accommodate slaughtering of 2,000 cows on daily basis.” he said.

Oladipo added “we have provided a facility that can house 300 goats and pigs at a go and space for animal burning as well as processing of intestines and cow heads. We also have a designated dumping site for cow.”

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan

