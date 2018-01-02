 Ibadan broadcaster, Olufemi Oluwajobi buried amid tears | Nigeria Today
Ibadan broadcaster, Olufemi Oluwajobi buried amid tears

Posted on Jan 2, 2018

Tears flowed freely Tuesday morning at Sango cemetery in Ibadan when family members, friends, colleagues and other sympathisers gathered to bury an Ibadan based radio presenter and broadcaster, Olufemi Oluwajobi who was hit by a yet to be identified driver Sunday night. DAILY POST had reported that Oluwajobi who was until his death a newscaster […]

