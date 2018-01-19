 Ibadan Chieftaincy review: Ajimobi reacts to court judgement | Nigeria Today
Ibadan Chieftaincy review: Ajimobi reacts to court judgement

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has declared that the state government will appeal against the Friday’s judgment of an Ibadan High Court which declared the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and Other Related Chieftaincies as illega and null and void. Ajimobi made this known during the inauguration of a block of classrooms […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

