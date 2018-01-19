Ibadan Chieftaincy review: Ladoja reacts, expresses happiness over court judgement
Ex-Governor of Oyo State who also doubles as the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja has reacted to the Friday’s judgement which declared the panel set up by Oyo State government to review the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy declaration as illegal. Governor Abiola Ajimobi had in August last year promoted 8 High Chiefs in […]
Ibadan Chieftaincy review: Ladoja reacts, expresses happiness over court judgement
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!