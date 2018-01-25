Ibadan no longer notorious ‘garrison command’ – Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday declared that Ibadan, the state capital, was no longer a ‘garrison command.’ Ajimobi made this declaration when the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Odude led top echelon of the state command on a visit to the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, to inform him about the creation of […]

