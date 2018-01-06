Ibadan Poly re-opens January 15

The management of The Polytechnic Ibadan has announced Monday January 15 as its resumption date for the 2017/2018 academic session. This was made known in a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution, Mr. H.A. Fehintola, a copy of which was sent to DAILY POST on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the […]

Ibadan Poly re-opens January 15

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

