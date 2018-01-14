 IBB speaks on how killings, terrorism can be stopped in Nigeria | Nigeria Today
IBB speaks on how killings, terrorism can be stopped in Nigeria

Former President, Ibrahim Babangida on Sunday urged Nigerians to stop hate speeches which spark violence in order to restore peace in the country. Babangida in a statement issued to newsmen in Minna in celebration of the Armed forces remembrance day appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information to tackle challenges […]

