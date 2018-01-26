Ibikunle Amosun: A quintessence of excellence at 60

This week marks the 60th birthday of His Excellency, Governor Ibikunle Amosun. The indigenes and well-wishers have decided to paint the state red in honour of the celebrant, who, since assumption of office, has left no one in doubt about his mission to truly rebuild the state. TELIAT SULE and RAZAQ AYINLA chronicle some of his achievements in the last seven years.

His Excellency, Ibikunle Amosun is not the only civilian governor to have governed Ogun State, Nigeria’s Gateway state. What makes his administration unique and for which encomiums are being showered on him is due to his achievements since he took over the mantle of leadership in 2011. The first port of call was investment promotion.

Ogun improves on Ease of Doing Business ranking

In 2014 when the World Bank released the Sub-National Ease of Doing Business report, Ogun State was ranked 5th in starting a business among the 36 states and FCT Abuja. In 2010, Ogun State was ranked 37th. The sharp improvement in Ogun State’s ranking was due to the removal of encumbrances that mitigated investment inflow into the state. A case in point is the establishment of a one-stop shop.

The coming on board of a one-stop shop in the state engendered collaboration and synergy among some strategic ministries and agencies. Topmost on the list of such ministries and agencies are the Ogun State Ministry of Commerce and Industry which has the responsibility to enlighten investors on business registration and other incentives. The Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning Board helps in the registration and processing of building development permit. Others are the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC); Ogun State Signage and Advertisement Agency; Ogun State Housing Corporation; Ministry of Agriculture for the allocation of land for agricultural and agro-allied projects; Ogun State Internal Revenue Service for stamp duty; Ministry of Environment and the Bureau of Lands.

Ogun now Nigeria’s industrial base

Ogun State’s geographical location remains the same. In other words, it is still in South West; borders Lagos State to the South; Ondo State to the east; Osun State to the North-East; Oyo State to the North and Republic of Benin to the West and the state’s land mass remains 16,981 km. Governor Amosun’s priority at inception was how to utilise the state’s enormous resources. But this cannot be done without an investment friendly environment.

In 2012, Ogun organised its maiden investor’s forum. Agriculture and agro-allied investors were offered land with 80 percent price reduction, while investors interested in setting up manufacturing firms, housing estates, schools attract discounts ranging from 40 to 75 percent. Besides, Ogun State Government launched the Ogun State Security Trust Fund.

That was how the stage was set for massive inflows of investments into the state. Discussions at the inaugural investor’s forum were centred on agriculture/agro allied business, infrastructure, roads, housing, energy and transport, logistics/distribution/retail trade and manufacturing. The maiden investor’s forum turned out to be the watershed.

Not satisfied with the initial success recorded at the maiden edition, similar event was held in 2014 and 2016. Seven years down the line, Ogun State is now the largest industrial base in the country. By the end of the fiscal year 2014, Ogun State had attracted 45 new investments with each investment worth $100 million. The total investment inflows in that year amounted to N729 billion. New investments include Wempco, Dangote Cement, May & Baker and Golden Pasta. Others are Goodwill Ceramics, Ade Distribution & Investment Limited and African Foundries Limited.

Others include Olam Nigeria, Nestle, Honeywell, Honda and Vegfresh and it even got to the point that in 2017, Ogun State attracted 75 percent of the total foreign direct investment(FDIs) into Nigeria.

Obtaining the Certificate of Occupancy(C of O) becomes easier

Majority of home owners in the newly developed housing areas of the state did not have documents to back up their claims of ownership. Those that paraded home ownership documents, unknown to many, most of the documents at their disposal were fake and were issued by unscrupulous individuals who camouflaged as genuine state officials. Therefore, many home owners were apprehensive when they realised their title documents were not genuine. Rather than fall hard on them, the government of Ogun State under Ibikunle Amosun simplified the whole process. First, the initial cost of land survey and other documentations were reduced from N450, 000 to N95, 000. Besides, they were given the option of paying it in nine instalments.

“The Homeowners’ Charter presents an opportunity for all those who have built on private land without obtaining Building Plan Approval and were therefore unable to apply for a Certificate of Occupancy(C of O), to regularise their status at a huge discount on what they would normally be required to pay,” Amosun said back in 2013.

By mid 2017, over 12,000 landlords have collected their C of O and other land title documents. Available data shows that 149,000 home owners in the state subscribed to the scheme, out of which 77 percent have had their sites inspected, while 32 percent could not be invoiced due to non-conformity with pre-condition for qualification. The state now has the capacity to issue 4,000 applicants C of O monthly.

IGR surges

Before Governor Amosun took over, the maximum IGR ever generated was N7.92 billion. But as at the end of 2016 fiscal year, the state could boast of N73 billion earnings through its IGR. It rose by 37 percent the same year he was sworn in. IGR rose again by 15 percent in 2012 to N12.43 billion; increased by 11 percent to N13.78 billion in 2013; rose by 27 percent to N17.50 billion in 2014; then skyrocketed by 98 percent and 111 percent in 2015 and 2016 to N34.6 billion and N72.98 billion respectively.

What are the sources of the increasing IGR?

A typical state government’s IGR has four major components which are: PAYE, direct assessment, road taxes and other revenue. The Pay As You Earn (PAYE) generates most of the income. A higher PAYE shows that more individuals are moving from the informal sector to the formal sector, and this means their activities could be managed by the monetary authorities.

Direct assessment tax captures those who are self-employed, majorly the SMEs. In other words, since this is a significant portion of Ogun State’s IGR, it then means that the state has a very vibrant SME sector.

Road taxes apply to vehicle registration and licensing of motor vehicles and motorcycles; number plate; learner’s permit; trailer and tippers permit; motor and cycle stickers/badges; and driver’s license. Between 2013 and 2015, over 128,000 driver’s licenses were issued. Also, over 90,000 numbers vehicle number plates were issued just as over 37,000 motor cycle number plates were issued.

Other taxes include lottery, slot machine gaming, pools betting, lotto, casino, rent interest, dividend, director’s fees, just to mention a few.

IGR boosts viability index

Come to think of it: what would happen to states in Nigeria if monthly allocation ceases to come from the Federation Account? Some states owe workers several months of salaries and other emoluments. When the crude oil prices crashed at the international market, heavens were let loose as some states became nearly bankrupt. That was not the case of Ogun State. The ability of states to generate their revenue internally is measured by viability index. In 2017, BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit(BRIU) found only two states in Nigeria( Lagos and Ogun) to have the capability to generate a significant portion of their revenue internally. In our findings, Ogun State could generate N63 out of every N100 it requires for smooth operations internally. This is only due to the aggressive drive to make the state self-dependent by the current administration.

Higher population means more business activities

When measured in terms of the total active voice per state, Ogun State has the second highest active GSM lines in Nigeria after Lagos. By the end of the third quarter of 2017, a total of 8.56 million active lines were registered in the state. Ogun also has the second highest active internet usage in Nigeria with 5.89 million active internet users as at September 2017 when compared to the number of active voice and internet users some five years ago. This is an indication of more people living in the state and more business activities taking place there.

Unemployment rate falls

Ogun State is among the nine states in Nigeria with unemployment rates less than 10 percent. Based on the latest unemployment rates by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Ogun’s unemployment rate as at September 2017 stood at 9.7 percent. Technically, there are 3.011 million individuals in the state labour force and 2.39 million individuals are gainfully employed. The national unemployment rate during the reference period was 18.8 percent.

The post Ibikunle Amosun: A quintessence of excellence at 60 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

