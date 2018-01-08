 IBM, Comcast Back New Blockchain Startup Fund | Nigeria Today
IBM, Comcast Back New Blockchain Startup Fund

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

IBM and Comcast Ventures are backing a blockchain investment fund aiming to scale early stage start-ups focused on enterprises.

