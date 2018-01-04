 Ibrahim Hamza confirmed Commissioner for Water Resources in Kaduna | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibrahim Hamza confirmed Commissioner for Water Resources in Kaduna

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The former Director-General of the Kaduna State Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA), Dr Ibrahim Hamza, has been confirmed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly as the new Commissioner for Water Resources. Hamza, who was nominated by Gov. Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, appeared at the House plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, where he […]

Ibrahim Hamza confirmed Commissioner for Water Resources in Kaduna

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.