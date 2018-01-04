Ibrahim Hamza confirmed Commissioner for Water Resources in Kaduna

The former Director-General of the Kaduna State Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA), Dr Ibrahim Hamza, has been confirmed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly as the new Commissioner for Water Resources. Hamza, who was nominated by Gov. Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, appeared at the House plenary presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, where he […]

