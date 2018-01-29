Ibrahimovic free to leave Manchester United if he wants, Mourinho says

Manchester United will not stand in the way of Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he wants to leave the club, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday. But the Swedish striker, linked by British media with a move to LA Galaxy, has not mentioned the subject to his manager. “If that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country then I will help and create conditions for that to happen,” Mourinho told reporters.

