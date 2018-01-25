ICD to launch $1bn Africa infrastructure fund – The News
The Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) aims to raise $1 billion for a new sharia-compliant fund that will focus on infrastructure projects across Africa. The plan follows a shareholder agreement …
