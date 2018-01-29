ICYMI: NFF members and staff sent packing from Morocco! – FCNaija – Fcnaija
|
Fcnaija
|
ICYMI: NFF members and staff sent packing from Morocco! – FCNaija
Fcnaija
An awkward development has emerged after several members of the NFF executive committee and staff were ordered back from the CHAN in Morocco, according to SCORENigeria. The report claims that the NFF executive committee members and staff, who had only …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!