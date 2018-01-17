IED explosion kills 1 in Edo – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
IED explosion kills 1 in Edo
Daily Trust
One person was killed in Iddo-Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday following an alleged explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) in an apartment in the area. It was gathered that two other people sustained serious …
