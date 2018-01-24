 If he can’t go more than 7 rounds in one day, he’s definitely not a husband material” Joro Olumofin releases 28 … – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

If he can’t go more than 7 rounds in one day, he’s definitely not a husband material” Joro Olumofin releases 28 … – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

If he can't go more than 7 rounds in one day, he's definitely not a husband material” Joro Olumofin releases 28
Information Nigeria
We now officially think Joro is only teasing with these lists he releases from time to time. For goodness sake, he can't be serious….lol. Few days after releasing his list detailing the qualities of a wife material, relationship expert, Joro Olumifin

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.