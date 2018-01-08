“If I Wasn’t A Musician, I Would Be A Goalkeeper” – 2Baba Reveals

Nigeria’s living music legend, 2face Idibia has revealed the dark area of his life that many of his fans don’t know.

Innocent Idibia who covered the recent edition of Guardian Life Magazine revealed in a part of his interview that if had not trailed the career path of music, he would have ended a professional goalkeeper.

The choice of career came as a surprise to the interviewer who went ahead to ask why ‘goalkeeping’, Tubaba had only laughed.

Also during the interview, the singer revealed the three things he does early in the morning when he wakes up.

“I thank God, I drink water, I take a piss”… Tubaba said.

