If I’m INEC, I Would Have De-registered APC – APC BoT Member, Engr. Buba Galadima Slams Party

According to one Of the All Progressive Congress, APC Board of Trusty, BoT member, Engr. Buba Galadima, APC is not a party as it stands now and has done everything to prove that. He said he would have de-registered APC if he is INEC chairman.

He made this statement during his chat with Gbenga of AIT on the platform “Focus Nigeria” when asked “why is APC, Kaduna chapter becoming enemy of themselves”. He is a card carrying member of APC but according to the BoT member, he is baffled as to how President Muhammadu Buhari has let the country down by keeping quiet in all the happenings around Nigeria.

Engr. Buba Galadima is a Nigerian politician who was appointed National Secretary of the former Congress for Progressive Change party, formed in the run-up to the 2011 national elections as a leading platform for former military ruler General Muhammadu Buhari which later merged with AC and others in 2015 to become APC.

He also said he has been a politicians for almost 15 years and has been in the forefront of educating the citizenry on how good it will be if a Northerner is elected as president. Venting his disappoint in Buhari once more, he said and I quote “since the advent of Buhari, APC has not been a party and has never followed their own internal rules and regulations” According to him, I would have seized APC’s certificate of registration because three years after its establishment, the party could not hold a single Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting, and that it has also failed to deliver on any of its promises. “APC does not deserve to be a political party; its constitution clearly states that the BoT, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Working Committee must meet once every three months and this has not been the case.



Commenting on Obasanjo’s letter, he said it couldn’t have come at a better time. He urged the president to either resign or at least see through his tenure and allow other Nigerian to contest and get the economy running since he is a shadow of himself and that people (cabals) are running his government for him.