If not for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded Lagos – Shittu

Minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu says Buhari leadership has help prevent Boko Haram from invading Lagos

In an interview with state house correspondents after meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, Shittu also disclosed that he has been appointed the national chairman of the board of trustees of ‘Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group’ for Buhari’s re-election campaign.

Shittu said Buhari is a saviour, a rescuer and somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respect.

“Every day since he (Buhari) came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigerians know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respect

“In the area of fighting corruption, insurgency whether in the north-east or the Niger Delta; in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society.

“You will agree with me that today but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.”

He said the campaign for Buhari’s reelection was on and liken Buhari to a child who does well in primary school and deserve to go to secondary school

“It goes without saying. I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school and he does well, he proceeds to secondary school and he does well, and you keep asking if he will be going to university. It goes with out saying.

“By the grace of God, we his (Buhari’s) ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

“I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land”

