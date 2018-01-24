If You Care – People Are Tearing Into The New Kardashian / Jenner Calvin Klein Shoot

When Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign was released one image at a time across each of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters’ social platforms (sans Kylie), everyone was focusing their attention on the youngest of the five.

For months now rumours of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy have circulated and she has done very, very well to keep it under wraps – both literally and figuratively.

I mean, her last Instagram post was the end of December when she wished everyone a merry Christmas.

First off, did you even know that Calvin Klein has a home range? Neither – but Kylie helped us realise that.

In every photo, poor little Kylie is wrapped in or holding a CK branded blanket – take a look for yourself.

Casual holding:

Sneaky hiding:

Jumpsuit and blanket combo:

Nap-time feels:

Kylie, boo, we know you’re pregnant. Check it:

Kylie Jenner is in that #MYCALVINS ad like pic.twitter.com/wOUq6u0Nms — Heidi (@HeidiRochelle) January 22, 2018

In case you’re keen, here’s the official campaign video:

