If You Missed Trump’s Very Own ‘Fake News Awards’ – Here Are The Winners

SAD!

Donald Trump isn’t known to take criticism very well, which is why he spends a large majority of his day ranting on Twitter and watching Fake News Fox News.

As more and more Americans realise that they’ve made a massive oopsie, and his approval ratings continue to set record lows, he’s upped his attacks on the media.

All of this culminated in his own ‘Fake News Awards’, finally announced after originally being scheduled for January 8.

You can read the full release here, but we’ll just toss in a screenshot:

That is an official release by the Republican party and this is real life.

Vox can run us through some of the winners:

The New York Times “won” first place for an op-ed about Trump’s effect on the markets, published right after the election. CNN, perhaps not surprisingly given Trump’s vitriol, took home four “honors” [sic].

The top four in order:

1. The New York Times’ Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover. This is a short op-ed, published, it appears, soon after the election — a prediction, not a report. 2. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report. ABC News was rightly criticized for botching a report that said President Trump had directed Michael Flynn to make contact with the Russians. Ross later issued a clarification on “World News Tonight,” and ABC News followed up with a full apology for the “serious error,” which it said had not met the network’s editorial standards or vetting process. Ross was suspended from ABC News for four weeks as a result of his misreporting.

3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks. CNN initially falsely reported that Donald Trump Jr. received an email from Wikileaks about hacked DNC documents on September 4 — which would have implied he had advance notice of the trove to be released online. But Trump Jr. actually received that email on September 14, the day after the cache was posted online. The Washington Post revealedthe discrepancy and CNN issued a prominently placed correction, though the error undercut the entire report. 4. TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office. Time reporter Zeke Miller initially reported that the bust was gone, but followed up quickly with a correction. He sent out numerous tweets and apologies immediately correcting the record.

Allow me to focus on number six, because this shows the level of pettiness that the Orange Menace will stoop to.

A screenshot:

For a man embroiled in some of the biggest news scandals of recent history (the greatest witch hunt ever, he says), number six is him feeding fish?

I’m leaving it there, but the full awards can be seen here.

Nothing for our main man Trevor, unfortunately, even though he gave it a good shot. Huff Post SA below:

To grab Trump’s attention, Noah, the Daily Show host took out a full-page advert stating: “For your Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year consideration”. The ad includes a photo of Trevor as well as some quotes calling the show “monotonous … liberal dogma” and “a fake news show”. At the bottom of the ad it reads: “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is so fake even this ad isn’t real”.

To finish, let’s see how karma can sometimes be swift:

Trump’s tweet plugging the awards led to a page on the GOP website, which couldn’t handle the surge in traffic and immediately crashed. “The site is temporarily offline, we are working to bring it back up. Please try back later,” a message on the website read. At other times, the message read: “This XML file does not appear to have any style information associated with it. The document tree is shown below.”

Oops.

[sources:vox&huffpost&huffpost]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

