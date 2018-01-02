If you see dishonest politicians, stone them, throw sticks at them- Awujale

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has described most Politicians as dishonest ,saying, their attitude made him not to dabble into politics, and advising that when you see them, stone them; throw sticks at them and make them know shame.

Oba Adetona said this during the annual Christian Prayer organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), ijebu Zone, held on Tuesday morning, at palace pavilion.

The first class monarch, however, urged its subjects to be wary of any individual or group of people, using the name of Ijebu people to collect money from any governorship aspirants for pecuniary gains, ahead of 2019 election.

Awujale spoke in the presence of former governor of the State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; the Chairman and founder of First City Monument Bank, Otunba Subomi Balogun; a governorship aspirant, Mr. Jimi Lawal; property magnate, Chief Jide Awosedo, among others.

Oba Adetona who spoke in parables about his desire for an Ijebu to become the next Governor of Ogun State, said, “some people recently came to me here in the palace to discuss the politics of succession in Ogun State, saying Ijebus were about to be cheated of their turn in 2019.

“These people are politicians, and normally, I do not dabble into politics, because most of them are dishonest.

” They have since proved me right, because their work so far has shown they have no love of Ijebuland at heart. They are only after what they can get for themselves.

“After all these their deceptions using the name of Ijebu people and collecting money from governorship aspirants all over the place, if you see them, stone them; throw sticks at them; make them know shame. Be assured that they are Omolanke (hand drawn cart), they cannot carry loads from Ijebu Ode to Ibadan. So, those being deceived by them should take note.”

While making a subtle reference to the agitation for an Ijebu Governor in 2019, the Oba said, “Let’s be prayerful. Nothing is impossible with prayers. Our star will still shine in Ijebuland. We are often worried when things are like these. But we must have faith, because Ijebu has always shone. We will shine again. Let’s keep our focus on God. With prayers, God will fulfill our dreams.”

On the state of roads across Ijebuland, Awujale assured the gathering that the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has promised that ongoing road projects would be completed with new ones being done as well.

“Our Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has assured me that the bad roads in Ijebuland will soon be a thing of the past. But we pray that this promise is fulfilled,” he said.

The CAN Chairman, Rev. Richard Oladele,who spoke similarly with Awujale said, “2019 will bring forth a new thing in Ogun State from Ijebuland.

“Our people should go and register to vote. Get your voter’s card. We need a Governor who will bring real development to Ogun State.”

He also urged the Ogun State Government to complete all ongoing road projects ahead of the raining season in order to ease the hardship of commuters.

The post If you see dishonest politicians, stone them, throw sticks at them- Awujale appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

