If You Think The Silo Is Pricey, Check Out This Hotel In Monaco

Cape Town boasts some rather pricey hotels, with The Silo being Africa’s most expensive, but even they can’t come close to what you’ll be forking out in Monaco.

The Silo’s priciest offering is the penthouse at R 151 200 (that’s high season rates towards the end of the year), and a room will cost you a minimum of R13 500.

[Side note – do yourself a favour and pop past their bar for a drink. You’ll need to book ahead, but the views are magnificent. You might just book a room.]

Anyway, if you find yourself flush with cash in Monaco and want to live like a royal, head to the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

The room we’re focusing on is the opulent two-bedroom Princess Grace suite, which will cost you a whopping $48 000 (R590 000) per night.

CNN with the deets:

The 910-square-meter luxury suite takes its name, and its style pointers, from celebrated US movie star Grace Kelly, who became a princess when she wed Monaco’s Prince Rainier in 1956.

It’s claimed the Hotel do Paris Monte Carlo was her five-star luxury retreat of choice, although several other posh hotels around the planet market their own Princess Grace Suites.

Housed on two floors of the hotel’s new wing, the Monte Carlo’s Princess Grace suite was designed with the blessing of the Monaco royal family, which donated Princess Grace’s artwork, family photos and her favorite [sic] literary and poetic works from their private collection…

The palatial penthouse has two luxury bedrooms with dressing rooms, two bathrooms complete with sauna and steam room, multiple lounges, a dining room and an office.

Floor-to-ceiling windows pull in plenty of natural daylight to illuminate the suite’s calming neutral color scheme, plush fabrics and gilded furnishings.

I could put my feet up there for a day.

Conundrum – if you’re paying that much, do you spend your day in the room itself or do you get out and about in Monaco?

Maybe this will sway you:

For guests of the Princess Grace suite, the luxury and glamor goes beyond the interior, extending to an exclusive 440-square-meter outdoor space also set across two floors. The elegant terrace features a manicured garden, a heated infinity pool and Jacuzzi, not to mention 180-degree views from the Prince’s Palace to the Italian Riviera. …there’s a fleet of staff on speed dial to coordinate everything from heliport pick-ups to the personalized mini bar and wine cellar to in-suite dining experiences courtesy of Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse.

That’s it, you’ll have to drag me out of that room kicking and screaming.

OK, back to living in the real world now.

[source:cnn]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

