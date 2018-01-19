If You Want To Win Tickets To Up The Creek Read This

If you have made it this far in life, it’s quite possible that every story you have associated with Sedgwick’s Old Brown is a good one, right?

Most definitely.

For the past 100 years, the instantly recognisable drink, with its nutty brown colour and distinct, Spanish Oloroso style sweetness, has been shared amongst family and friends.

During my university days, a bottle of Old Brown was a weekend staple throughout winter.

Other than that, I’ve taken it along with me on overnight hikes, sipped on it while staying in the Karoo, and have even hugged it tightly while on the dance floor at a music festival.

Because, well, it’s the perfect companion – which is why it’s the perfect partner for this year’s Up The Creek Festival.

Hosted at the Up The Creek river camp, found between a dirt road and the welcoming waters of the Breede River, the Up The Creek Festival has been going at it since the summer of 1990, successfully entertaining festival goers for years with a rad selection of local talent.

Whether you’re a die-hard Creeker or a newbie wanting to discover the wonders of the Creek for the first time, how ready are you for next weekend’s shenanigans?

Here’s a snapshot of what you’re in for from back in 2016:

Aaaah, the water, the music, the vibe!

Those of you who have long been hitting up music festivals most likely have a survival kit – so what’s yours? Games and dancing? Friends and sunshine? Or how about music and summer?

Well, pick one and you can stand a chance to WIN double tickets to Up The Creek 2018 by simply taking a screenshot of your perfect kit and posting it into the comments section of THIS Facebook post.

Click here for more details.

Happening from January 25-28, here’s what you’re in for:

1 Beautiful River. 3 Epic stages. 37 Awesome live bands. You will rock, you will laugh, you will sing and yes, you will get wet. And a little crazy. Okay a lot crazy. Think of it as Woodstock. Just wetter.

To keep informed, follow these social media handles:

@SedgwicksOB (Twitter) | @sedgwicksoldbrown (Facebook) | @sedgwicksoldbrown (Instagram)

@UpThe_Creek (Twitter) | @UpTheCreek.MusicFestival (Facebook) | @upthecreek_festival (Instagram)

And don’t forget to #ShareTheOriginal.

Yum.

