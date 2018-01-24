Ife royal council suspends Maye – The Nation Newspaper
|
Ife royal council suspends Maye
The Nation Newspaper
The proprietor of Oduduwa University in Ife, Osun State, Chief Raymon Adedoyin, was yesterday suspended as the Maye of Ile-Ife for allegedly defaming the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. His suspension was announced by the Royal Traditional …
