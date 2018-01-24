Ife royal council suspends Maye – The Nation Newspaper

Ife royal council suspends Maye

The Nation Newspaper

The proprietor of Oduduwa University in Ife, Osun State, Chief Raymon Adedoyin, was yesterday suspended as the Maye of Ile-Ife for allegedly defaming the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. His suspension was announced by the Royal Traditional …

Ife Traditional Council suspends Maye of Ife Vanguard



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

