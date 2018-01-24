 Ife royal council suspends Maye – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ife royal council suspends Maye – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Ife royal council suspends Maye
The Nation Newspaper
The proprietor of Oduduwa University in Ife, Osun State, Chief Raymon Adedoyin, was yesterday suspended as the Maye of Ile-Ife for allegedly defaming the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi. His suspension was announced by the Royal Traditional
Ife Traditional Council suspends Maye of IfeVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.