Ife Traditional Council suspends Maye of Ife

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—The Royal Traditional Council of Ile-Ife, Osun State yesterday announced the immediate suspension of Chief Ramon Adedoyin, as the Maye of Ile-Ife over a trending Poem, ‘Ewi’ on the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi released to defame the stool and character of the frontline monarch.

But Adedoyin, in his reaction, said the council does not have the power to remove the title from him, saying Maye is not a traditional title but honorary title bestowed on him by late Ooni Okunade Sijuade.

He said his relationship with the Ooni was cordial.

The royal council, in a statement jointly signed by Obalufe of Ife, HRM Oba Idowu Adediwura and Lowa Adimula of Ife, Oba Adekola Adeyeye, warned Adedoyin not to parade himself as the Maye of Ife henceforth.

Recall that a tape has been circulating around talking ill of Ooni. The tape titled, “Oba Awakusa” was said to have originated from the United Kingdom.

While the council accused Chief Adedoyin and Oba Adeoye Adefarakan, the Oloyere of Oyere of being the brains behind the production of the poetry, it stated that “Chief Ramo Adedoyin, the Maye of Ife is the brain behind the release of the “Ewi” in circulation.”

The post Ife Traditional Council suspends Maye of Ife appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

