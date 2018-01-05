IG of Police breaks silence on arrest of Elombah brothers
Ibrahim Idris, Inspector-General of police, has spoken on the arrest of two journalists, publishers of elombah.com. Operatives of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) had whisked Daniel and Timothy from their Anambra residence on Monday January 1. Daniel, who was later released in Abuja, said six males were arrested on the day the policemen broke into […]
