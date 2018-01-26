IG Shows Love to the Orphanage

Rebecca Ejifoma

Again, forging ahead with his vision of compassion and care, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has given his widow’s mite and share of love to Precious Pearls Orphanage, Egbeda, Lagos.

The items donated included: bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, mattresses, cartons of fruit juice, bottles of vegetable oil and cash.

“One of his cardinal points is this issue of show of compassion. Apart from doing our professional duties – going out there to fight crimes – there is this aspect of compassion of the police. We have come to share love to those who really need it,” he added.

The IG, who was represented by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Corporative, CP Shola David, noted that the donation of gift items was in line with the IG’s mission and vision. “It’s not only running after criminals. We are friends of the society. And this is a way of giving our widow’s mite.”

Idris further lauded the management of the orphanage having seen the health status of the children. “We appreciate and commend them for the good works. We pray they keep it up.”

According to him, “this exercise is a continuous show of love. And with the support of the IG of police, it will be a continuous thing. We shall do our best.”

Reacting to the August visit from the men of Lagos Police Corporative, the Founder, Mrs. Hannah Omeiza, expressed gratitude to the kind gesture. “This is quite surprising. I did not expect it at all from the police. May God bless the IG and the Nigerian Police.”

She assured the officers that her orientation of the police had been changed. “I never thought police could show such care and compassion towards us.”

