Igbo Language School opens in Germany

The Christian Igbo Professionals Network (CIPN) has founded a Igbo language school in Frankfurt, Germany, African Courier reports. The school’s opening ceremony was held on Saturday, with its aim to afford Africans born and bred in the diaspora the opportunity to learn their mother-tongue. In a press statement signed by Stanley Okoli and Che Chidi Chukwumerije, Chairman […]

The post Igbo Language School opens in Germany appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

