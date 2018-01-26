Igbo Man Gives Out Naira Notes To Arsenal Fans (White Men) After Their Win Against Chelsea And They Ask Him The Conversion To Pounds [VIDEO]

Brother kelechi passes out Naira (Nigerian currency) to arsenal fans after their win against Chelsea. Robbie asks him what’s the conversion rate to pounds. Kelechi says “they should go an check it online” Brother kelechi passes out Naira (Nigerian currency) to arsenal fans after their win against Chelsea. Robbie asks him what's the conversion rate […]

