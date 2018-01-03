Igbos will never go to war again – Ohaneze
Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has vowed that the Igbo would never again go to war to resolve conflicts in the country. It said the Igbos would rather use diplomacy as a tool for conflict resolution. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, stated this at the 2018 Igbo International Leadership […]
