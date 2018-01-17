Ighalo back to Premier League is ‘fake news’: Chinese club – Vanguard



Vanguard Ighalo back to Premier League is 'fake news': Chinese club

Vanguard

Prolific Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo will not be leaving Changchun Yatai and reports linking him with a return to the Premier League are “fake news”, the Chinese club says. Odion Ighalo. The forward was a regular goal scorer in the first half of his …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

