IGP’s Relocation To Benue: The Issues, Arguments And Harvests

By Mohammed Baba Busu There is no doubt, tough situations demand extraordinary decisions and courageous actions to address them. This applies to all spheres of human life. The recent relocation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to Benue state, as directed by the president to curb the killing of innocent residents of […]

The post IGP’s Relocation To Benue: The Issues, Arguments And Harvests appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

