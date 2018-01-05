Igwe at last: D’Banj made chief in Imo

(NAN)

Nigerian musician and performer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (aka D’banj), has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Imo State.

The artist, who famously sang the whimsical song “Igwe” about being conferred with an Ibo chieftaincy title, was finally honoured with the title of “Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo” in Obowo local government area of Imo State.

D’banj, who shared photos of the event on his Instagram page, was spotted wearing Igbo ‘isi agu’ attire while being flanked by his friend and business partner, Mr. Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor, as he received the title.

He wrote: “2018 Happiness …It’s Another OneEgweji “The Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowo.”, 2018 starting like…

Oyebanjo recently performed with his Mo’Hits Records label mates including Wande Coal, Don Jazzy, D’prince, and Dr. Sid, at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert in Lagos, after a long hiatus as a group since their fall out in 2012.

