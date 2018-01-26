 Iheanacho: I want to be like Kanu, Okocha – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Iheanacho: I want to be like Kanu, Okocha – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 26, 2018


Iheanacho: I want to be like Kanu, Okocha
Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted that ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu and ex-Bolton Wanderers hero Austin Okocha have inspired him to continue scoring goals for the Foxes in the Emirates FA Cup. Iheanacho. Relegated to the bench
