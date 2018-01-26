Iheanacho: I want to be like Kanu, Okocha – Vanguard
Iheanacho: I want to be like Kanu, Okocha
Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted that ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu and ex-Bolton Wanderers hero Austin Okocha have inspired him to continue scoring goals for the Foxes in the Emirates FA Cup. Iheanacho. Relegated to the bench …
