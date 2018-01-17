 Iheanacho makes VAR history in English football | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iheanacho makes VAR history in English football

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Kelechi Iheanacho became the first player to score a goal awarded by a video assistant referee in English football as Leicester beat Fleetwood in an FA Cup third-round replay. Iheanacho opened the scoring – with a routine strike – from Islam Slimani’s pass. The big talking point of the game came when the former Manchester […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.