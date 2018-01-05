Ijaw cleric begs Buhari to develop Riverine communities

By Gab Ejuwa

The General Overseer of God’s Ministry International Inc. Evangelist Samson Mamamu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the development of the riverine communities a priority of his programmes.

He said the President should take the advantage of the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta to construct roads and bridges to link the riverine communities to the major cities in the region.

Evangelist Mamamu made the call yesterday during God’s Ministry International Inc 41st Celebration of the Christian Feast of In-gathering by the Children of God at New Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri South West Local Government area of Delta State.

He said the government should embark on construction of at least one infrastructural project in each of the senatorial district in the region to douse the grievances of the youths in the Niger Delta.

“This is the time President Muhammadu Buhari should embark on provision of at least one infrastructural project in each senatorial zone across the Niger Delta. He should take advantage of the prevailing peace in the region now”, he said.

The fiery Ijaw Cleric also appealed to Governors in the region to compliment whatever projects the Federal government is planning for the riverine communities by constructing roads and bridges to open up the rural areas along the creeks and rivers for development.

