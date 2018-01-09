 Ijaws give Dickson ultimatum to pay teachers’ salaries – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ijaws give Dickson ultimatum to pay teachers’ salaries – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ijaws give Dickson ultimatum to pay teachers' salaries
Vanguard
Ijaw Monitoring Group has described last week's threat by Nigeria Union of Teachers in Bayelsa State to abort this week's resumption of primary and secondary schools as worrisome and unacceptable. Dickson. In a statement by Comrade Joseph Evah, the
Arrest politicians sponsoring killers – Dickson charges security agenciesDaily Post Nigeria
Payroll fraud : Bayelsa govt to begin implementation FebruaryOrientDaily Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.