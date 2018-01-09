Ikoyi Club fetes ‘Elders’ for 2018 – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper Ikoyi Club fetes 'Elders' for 2018

The Nation Newspaper

As part of its year activities, Ikoyi Club 1938 on Friday, held its Elders Day, to celebrate senior citizens of the club. The event which held on the club's lawn attracted had the elders unwinding, backslapping and having fun like teenagers. They …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

