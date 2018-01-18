Ikpeazu commends foundation for scholarship to 60 indigent students

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has commended a non-governmental organisation, Ochendo Foundation, for awarding scholarship to 60 indigent but brilliant undergraduates in various Nigerian tertiary institutions and urged the students use the opportunity to change the history of their lives by being shining examples.

Ikpeazu said the gesture by the foundation, which is the brainchild of Senator Theodore Orji, representing Abia Central Senatorial zone, was a big relief to parents and guardians of the students.

The 60 indigent undergraduates were selected from the six council areas that make up Abia Central District of Abia State to ensure that they complete their studies.

Statistics from the foundation indicate that with the 60 beneficiaries, including people living with disabilities, the number of undergraduates under the Ochendo Scholarship Scheme has swelled to 180 students.

“There is no better way to empower anybody than to give him the capacity to fend for himself,” Ikpeazu said and charged the beneficiaries to take their studies serious, noting that “to whom much is given, much is also expected. You should therefore be shining examples.”

Handing over cheques to the 60 beneficiaries, in Umuahia, the sponsor of the scholarship and proprietor of the foundation, Senator Theodore Orji, charged them to be serious with their studies, which he said would transform their lives.

Senator Orji explained that his Foundation believes in human development ,hence the decision to grant the scholarship to students from families that will find it difficult to have access to education because of their poor background.

