Ikpeazu releases funds for Enyimba Stadium completion – Vanguard

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has released the funds needed to complete the Enyimba Stadium. Enyimba FC. The contractor handling the renovation of the edifice, Ebi Egbe of Monimichelle Group confirmed yesterday that Gov Ikpeazu has fulfilled his …
