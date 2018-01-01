Ikpeazu: The unifying servant leader – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ikpeazu: The unifying servant leader
Vanguard
Dr Okezie Ikpeazu mounted the saddle of leadership in Abia State on May 29, 2015, on a promising note amid huge expectations. Ikpeazu. He had the onerous task of assuaging some aggrieved sections of the state, especially Ukwa/Ngwa and Aba, the nerve …
Group endorses Ikpeazu, 2 others for second term
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!