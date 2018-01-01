 Ikpeazu: The unifying servant leader – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ikpeazu: The unifying servant leader – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Ikpeazu: The unifying servant leader
Vanguard
Dr Okezie Ikpeazu mounted the saddle of leadership in Abia State on May 29, 2015, on a promising note amid huge expectations. Ikpeazu. He had the onerous task of assuaging some aggrieved sections of the state, especially Ukwa/Ngwa and Aba, the nerve
Group endorses Ikpeazu, 2 others for second termBlueprint newspapers Limited (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.