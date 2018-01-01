Ile Ife to host maiden marathon Feb. 4

Plans have been concluded to host the first edition of the Ile Ife Heritage Marathon on February 14 to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the ancient city.

Speaking on the international marathon race on behalf of the Ile Ife Heritage Marathon Organization (IHMO), the Project Director, Adedayo Akinbode said would also provide ample opportunity to introduce sports to the growing population of residents and people of the ancient city as a rallying platform for harmony, community and social development.

“We are excited to announce the maiden edition of Ile Ife Heritage Marathon (IHM), which is scheduled to hold on February 4 in Ile Ife. The Ile Ife Heritage Marathon, is a destination marathon borne out of a desire to showcase to the world, the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba People through the century old Ile Ife matchless iconic heritages. The marathon will be 42.195 Kilometer distance in line with International standard,” She added.

Commencing from the Obafemi Awolowo University premises, the expected 150 runners will sprint their way through the campus premises and the ancient city to sight some of the world’s eye-catching historical icons like The Ori Olokun Statue, Opa Oranmiyan, the 42ft giant statue of Moremi- the beautiful wife of King Oranmiyan, who liberated the people of Ile Ife from Slave merchants in the 12th century and the bust of the legendary Yoruba Sage, Obafemi Awolowo, before heading for a royal welcome by His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi at his beautiful Palace.

Adedayo added that the international event has received support and endorsement of the Government of Osun State and the Ooni of Ile Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The Ooni, in his endorsement message to corporate organisations and influential individuals canvassed unalloyed support for the race.

He said: “Ile Ife Heritage Marathon is a non-governmental and non-profit oriented organisation with the sole aim of bringing Ile Ife –The Cradle of Yoruba Race and Nigeria, into lime light in the field and track event and to encourage a healthy living among Nigerians.

“The Project, which, in the spectrum of races will further place Nigeria in the long distance international running space is unarguably, larger than any individual and requires the support of well-meaning Organizations and Corporations,” Oba Ogunwusi said.

The first three finishers in the male and female category will go home with cash prizes and trophies, while medals will also be presented to all the participants.

The post Ile Ife to host maiden marathon Feb. 4 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

