Restructure Nigeria now, enough of this killings – Tunde Bakare – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Restructure Nigeria now, enough of this killings – Tunde Bakare
Vanguard
The convener of Save Nigeria Group (SNG), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged the Federal Government to restructure the country by encouraging each geo-political zone to develop along its area of best comparative advantage age. Bakare said this during a …
I'll be Nigeria president without running for election – Bakare
I'm destined to lead Nigeria but not by election – Bakare
2019: Pastor Bakare denies declaring for presidency
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!