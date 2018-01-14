 Restructure Nigeria now, enough of this killings – Tunde Bakare – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Restructure Nigeria now, enough of this killings – Tunde Bakare – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Restructure Nigeria now, enough of this killings – Tunde Bakare
Vanguard
The convener of Save Nigeria Group (SNG), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged the Federal Government to restructure the country by encouraging each geo-political zone to develop along its area of best comparative advantage age. Bakare said this during a
I'll be Nigeria president without running for election – BakareP.M. News
I'm destined to lead Nigeria but not by election – BakareDaily Trust
2019: Pastor Bakare denies declaring for presidencyDaily Post Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.