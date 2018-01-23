 I’ll Deliver On Campaign Promises – Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’ll Deliver On Campaign Promises – Buhari

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured of his administration’s resolve to deliver on the three-pronged promises of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, halting the pillage of the economy by corrupt public officials, and creating employment opportunities for the youths. He gave the reassurance while receiving the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit […]

The post I’ll Deliver On Campaign Promises – Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.