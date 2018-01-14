Illegal petrol depot allegedly discovered at NNPC mega station – The Punch
The Punch
Illegal petrol depot allegedly discovered at NNPC mega station
The Punch
Operatives of the Kaduna State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on Sunday said it had uncovered a mini black market petrol depot operated illegally at Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation mega filing station at Mando, Igabi …
