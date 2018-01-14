 Illegal revenue: Wike sacks 3 council chairmen | Nigeria Today
Illegal revenue: Wike sacks 3 council chairmen

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the sack of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area. Governor Wike sacked the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen for collecting illegal revenues from companies. As part of his reforms to ease doing business in Rivers, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

