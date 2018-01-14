Illegal revenue: Wike sacks 3 council chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the sack of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area. Governor Wike sacked the three Caretaker Committee Chairmen for collecting illegal revenues from companies. As part of his reforms to ease doing business in Rivers, […]

