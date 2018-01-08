Ilorin residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ilorin residents groan as fuel scarcity bites harder
Vanguard
Fuel scarcity has apparently not abated in Kwara, as parents and students among other residents, on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction with the lingering problem. The various motor parks including roadsides in Ilorin, passengers in their scores, were …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!