 I’m G2y, My bae FU*k My A*s – Bobrisky Reveals | Nigeria Today
I’m G2y, My bae FU*k My A*s – Bobrisky Reveals

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky who declared his intention to snatch married men in 2018, urging Nigerian sidechics to join him in his mission has now once again reveal he is a G2y. The cross-dresser admitted again of being g2y as he slammed his haters on Snapchat See his posts below.

The post I’m G2y, My bae FU*k My A*s – Bobrisky Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

